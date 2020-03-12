S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 12, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 March 12, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.022 1.032 -1.0
3-year TB 1.062 1.086 -2.4
10-year TB 1.387 1.369 +1.8
2-year MSB 1.058 1.064 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.707 1.712 -0.5
91-day CD 1.390 1.400 -1.0
(END)
