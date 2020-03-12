Genesis G90 earns IIHS top crash safety award
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The Genesis G90 sedan earned the highest crash safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for the year of 2020, Hyundai Motor said Thursday.
The South Korean carmaker produces the luxury sedan under its independent Genesis brand.
The G90 earned the Top Safety Pick+ award in the large luxury car segment, the company said in a statement.
It earned good scores in a wide range of IIHS collision tests, including front crash prevention in vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and pedestrian front crash prevention, it said.
To qualify for the IIHS highest safety rating, a vehicle has to earn a high score in several test categories, including the driver's side small overlap front, roof strength and front crash prevention.
In February, the G70 and G80 sedans won the Top Safety Pick+ ratings from the U.S. vehicle ratings organization.
