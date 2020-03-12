NSC decides to actively join global efforts to contain new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) decided Thursday to actively join global efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus as the U.N. health agency has declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.
Chung Eui-yong, the top national security advisor at the presidential office, presided over a weekly standing committee meeting earlier in the day to discuss responses to the coronavirus.
"Taking into consideration the World Health Organization's (WHO) pandemic declaration, standing members decided to aggressively join global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19," Cheong Wa Dae said.
The WHO declared Wednesday that the virus crisis is now a pandemic as confirmed cases are swelling across the globe.
South Korea reported its caseload has reached 7,869 since the outbreak started here on Jan. 20.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
