No international flights run at Gimpo airport on Thursday amid virus concerns

March 12, 2020

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- No international flights operated at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on Thursday amid concerns about the new coronavirus.

The airport used to operate five international routes, but following the COVID-19 outbreak the number was reduced to two. One line connecting to Shanghai is run by China Eastern Airlines, and the other to Beijing is run by China Southern Airlines.

Both were not scheduled for operation Thursday. It is the first time that the airport has had no international flights since 2003, when it resumed international operations.

About 160 domestic flights operated normally, an airport official said.

Two South Korean airlines have halted international operations at Gimpo, and the two Chinese companies also plan to curtail services.

Some ticket booths at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul are closed on March 12, 2020. (Yonhap)


