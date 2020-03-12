S. Korea, China to hold talks on cooperation against new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China will hold a video conference this week on possible cooperation to fight the new coronavirus, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
During the talks on Friday, the two sides will share their experience combating COVID-19 and discuss ways to jointly stem the further spread of the new virus, according to the ministry.
The planned meeting comes after President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to strengthen cooperation in their fight against the new virus in a phone conversation last month.
"The upcoming meeting is ... expected to greatly contribute to the two countries' cooperation in response to COVID-19 down the road," the ministry said in a release.
Officials from related government organizations -- such as the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- will take part in the discussion, it said.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared that the virus crisis is now a pandemic, with the numbers of confirmed cases swelling across the globe.
As of midnight Wednesday, South Korea had reported 7,869 cases of the new virus, including 66 deaths.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries