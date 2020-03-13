Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Global stocks hit by fear of 'COVID-19 pandemic' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Politicians' 'arbitrary' use of masks led to crisis (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump: Entry to U.S. from Europe banned for next 30 days (Donga llbo)
-- Trump bans entry from Europe to U.S., hints at easing restrictions on S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Global financial market hit by 'pandemic shock,' S. Korean economy gets more gloomy (Segye Times)
-- Fear over pandemic swirls, U.S., too, closes its door (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Large, medium-sized, self-employed businesses all call for card to revive economy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Corona pandemic, Trump even blocks Europe (Hankyoreh)
-- Double shock of corona pandemic, U.S. ban on entry from Europe (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump's tough action; bans entry from Europe to U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Corona panic': U.S., European stock markets collapse again (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Stocks collapse as a global sell-off continues (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump bans travelers from Europe over coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- WHO labels coronavirus 'pandemic' (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Offbeat approach, tech prowess characterize S. Korea's virus fight
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases rebound amid cluster infection in Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections