SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Global stocks hit by fear of 'COVID-19 pandemic' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Politicians' 'arbitrary' use of masks led to crisis (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump: Entry to U.S. from Europe banned for next 30 days (Donga llbo)
-- Trump bans entry from Europe to U.S., hints at easing restrictions on S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Global financial market hit by 'pandemic shock,' S. Korean economy gets more gloomy (Segye Times)
-- Fear over pandemic swirls, U.S., too, closes its door (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Large, medium-sized, self-employed businesses all call for card to revive economy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Corona pandemic, Trump even blocks Europe (Hankyoreh)
-- Double shock of corona pandemic, U.S. ban on entry from Europe (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump's tough action; bans entry from Europe to U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Corona panic': U.S., European stock markets collapse again (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Stocks collapse as a global sell-off continues (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump bans travelers from Europe over coronavirus (Korea Herald)
-- WHO labels coronavirus 'pandemic' (Korea Times)
