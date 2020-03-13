(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 13)

Heads of local municipalities are under fire for missing the so-called golden time needed to curb the spread of Covid-19 due to their engrossment with "coronavirus politics." For instance, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was focused on filing a criminal complaint against the Shincheonji church's founder Lee Man-hee with the prosecution. Though the religious sect's followers who worked at the call center in Seoul tested negative, Mayor Park tried to attribute the infections in the center to the church. Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung went so far as to pressure Lee to go through a test again after he already tested negative.