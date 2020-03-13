Today in Korean history
March 14
1902 -- A ground-breaking ceremony is held in Mapo, central Seoul, to mark the beginning of construction on the Gyeongui railway linking Sinuiju, a city on the Korean Peninsula's border with China, and Busan, a southeastern port city.
1940 -- A cruise ship capsizes in the sea off Tongyeong, a city in South Gyeongsang Province.
1951 -- The South Korean army and United Nations forces retake Seoul after it was occupied by the North Korean People's Army during the Korean War.
1973 -- The second meeting of the inter-Korean Coordinating Committee is held in Pyongyang. The committee was organized to implement the inter-Korean joint communique of July 4, 1972 in which the two sides agreed to achieve the peaceful reunification of the peninsula.
1991 -- The Nakdong River is contaminated by phenol, which leaked from an electronics company in Gumi, a city in North Gyeongsang Province.
2002 -- A group of 25 North Korean refugees rush into the Spanish Embassy in Beijing to seek asylum in South Korea.
2014 -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his Cabinet has no plan to revise the Kono Statement, a landmark apology over Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 110 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,979
-
4
(4th LD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections