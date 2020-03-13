Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/03 Cloudy 0

Incheon 07/03 Cloudy 0

Suwon 08/04 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 11/05 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 10/03 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 11/07 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 12/04 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 12/05 Cloudy 10

Jeju 13/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 14/04 Cloudy 0

Busan 16/08 Cloudy 20

