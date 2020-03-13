Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stock market trading halted after sharp plunge

All Headlines 09:08 March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market trading was halted Friday minutes after the opening bell.

The benchmark KOSPI shed 7.45 percent and the secondary Kosdaq market plunged 8.39 percent as of 9:06 a.m.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!