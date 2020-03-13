(2nd LD) Seoul stocks tumble over 6 pct, Korean won at 4-year low as virus panic deepens
(ATTN: CHANGES headline and lead; UPDATES figures in first 3 paras; ADDS photo, central bank's smoothing operation in paras 4-5)
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial markets were thrown into turmoil on Friday, with the benchmark stock index plunging over 6 percent and the Korean won trading at a 4-year low against the U.S. dollar, as virus panic selling deepened amid growing concerns over economic fallout from the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price (KOSPI) Index extended losses to surrender 123.30 points, or 6.69 percent, to 1,712.03 as of 10:14 a.m.
Trading in the main KOSPI and the secondary KOSDAQ markets was briefly halted after they opened sharply lower. The KOSPI dipped by more than 8 percent to as low as 1,684.56 points at one point.
The country's financial authorities stepped in to curb sharp volatility in the financial markets, vowing to take necessary measures against one-sided moves.
The Bank of Korea's (BOK) rate-setting board members were discussing an option to hold a meeting for a potential rate cut. The finance ministry warned that it would intervene into the currency market to stem fluctuations.
The plunge came as investors assess that the U.S. ban on travel from Europe and the planned coronavirus stimulus package won't be enough to counter the virus' impact on the economy.
The main index already plunged 6.6 percent in the past two sessions as investors dumped risky assets amid concerns that the rapidly spreading COVID-19 disease may end up in a much-dreaded recession.
On Thursday (local time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 10 percent to 21,200.62 points in its worst daily plunge since 1987. The tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted 9.4 percent to 7,201.80.
Analysts said lack of clarity from the planned U.S. measures to cushion the economic pain of the novel coronavirus and its rapid spread across the globe look set to further add unease to the financial markets.
In an address to the nation Wednesday (local time), U.S. President Donald Trump made a shock announcement to ban travel from Europe, except for Britain, for 30 days, while not providing a detailed U.S. economic rescue package.
Further weighing on investor sentiment is the World Health Organization's declaration of the coronavirus as a pandemic.
Most large-cap stocks plunged across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. plunged 5.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 5.7 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. shed 6.9 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was down 8.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,224.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 18.45 won from the previous session's close.
