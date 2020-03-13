(LEAD) Ex-champion Kim Si-woo turns back clock to get into early contention at The Players
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean PGA Tour player Kim Si-woo played like it was 2017 all over again.
Kim shot a seven-under 65 in the opening round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday (local time), sitting two shots behind the leader Hideki Matsuyama in a three-way tie for second. Kim picked up six birdies, one eagle and a bogey.
Kim is the 2017 champion of The Players, often referred to as "the fifth major" for its prestige, depth of field and lucrative purse.
It's the richest tournament on the tour this season, with US$15 million in total purse and $2.7 million going to the winner.
Kim, who has two career PGA Tour titles, has been struggling with a back injury all season. Prior to this week, he had missed six cuts in 13 starts and had to withdraw once due to the wonky back. He has yet to record a top-10 finish, and his best showing this season came in October last year at the CJ Cup in South Korea, where he tied for 26th.
And in the first round at The Players, Kim looked as sharp as he ever has this season. The 65 was the second-best score he's posted this season, trailing only the 64 he had in the second round of the Shriners Hospital for Children Open in October.
Kim said afterward he always enjoys competing at The Players and he had a lot of confidence coming into this week.
"I always have a really good memory here," he said. "I was really feeling comfortable on the course."
Kim started his round at the 10th tee, and set the tone for the rest of the day with a chip-in eagle at the par-5 11th. He pushed his second shot well to the right of the green, and from the cart path, Kim holed out for an eagle.
He followed that up with a birdie at the par-4 12th, after a chip shot from behind the green set up a five-foot putt.
At the par-5 16th, Kim reached the green in three and drained a four-foot putt for his second birdie of the day, moving to four-under for the round.
Kim birdied the next par-5 hole, No. 2, after hitting the green in two.
He traded a birdie at the fifth with a bogey at the sixth, and came right back with another birdie at the seventh. Kim capped his round with a birdie at the ninth, another par-5 hole.
On four par-5s, Kim had three birdies and an eagle.
Kim said he didn't do anything out of ordinary to prepare for the tournament. After his 2017 win, Kim has failed to recapture his magic, tying for 63rd in 2018 and tying for 56th last year.
"I try to win here every year, but the last two years, I put too much pressure on myself," Kim said. "This year, I just want to focus on my play."
Among other South Koreans, Im Sung-jae, who earned his first tour win two weeks ago, carded a 69 to sit tied for 22nd. Lee Kyoung-hoon and An Byeong-hun both had a 70, while Kang Sung-hoon shot a 73.
(END)
