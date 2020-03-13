Ruling party to join proportional representation coalition
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) voted Friday to take part in a liberal political bloc designed to win more parliamentary seats via the proportional representation system in next month's general elections, a controversial countermeasure to the main opposition party's similar step.
The DP's move is seen as a reversal of its stated protest against the formation of such a political organization often called a paper party.
DP lawmakers have strongly criticized the conservative United Future Party for launching a sister "satellite" party aiming to take advantage of a revised election law.
In the April 15 elections, 253 lawmakers will be elected from first-past-the-post constituencies and 47 from proportional party lists.
In an effort to moderate public criticism, the DP has sought to participate in a coalition of reform-oriented parties, born for the purpose of gaining National Assembly seats based on proportional representation, instead of creating its own ad-hoc sister party.
It conducted a 24-hour poll of all party members totaling 789,868 on whether it should do so. Among them, 241,559 expressed their opinions in the online vote and 179,096, or 74.1 percent supported the move, according to the DP.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
S. Korea reports 114 new virus cases, total now at 7,869