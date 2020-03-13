2 more coronavirus cases at Sejong gov't complex
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea added two more new coronavirus cases from the oceans ministry in the administrative capital of Sejong on Friday, bringing up the number of patients among public servants in the city to 25.
The total number of COVID-19 patients from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries jumped to 20, after adding 13 new cases a day earlier.
Last week, the government complex reported its first case from a public servant working at the health ministry. Health officials said the patient is assumed to have contracted the virus at a Zumba class.
Of the total number of public servant patients in Sejong, two were from outside the main government complex.
The Sejong government complex, located about 130 kilometers south of Seoul, accommodates 35 government ministries and agencies employing 15,000 workers.
On Friday, South Korea installed a drive-thru examination center that can carry out medical check-ups with examinees remaining inside of their cars.
The country has been struggling to cope with a possible cluster infection, after more than 100 cases of COVID-19 were found at a call center in southwestern Seoul.
The total number of confirmed infections reached 7,979 in the country Friday.
To prevent the spread of the novel virus, South Korea earlier suspended the facial recognition system at main entrances of government buildings to allow its staff members to wear protective masks at all times.
The Government Buildings Management Office said it has also been carrying out disinfection operations on a daily basis. Seats at their cafeterias have been reorganized so people can avoid sitting face to face, it added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 110 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,979
-
5
(4th LD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea