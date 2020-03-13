BOK's board members in discussion over possible rate cut: official
All Headlines 09:59 March 13, 2020
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) is now discussing holding an emergency meeting of its monetary policy board, a bank official said Friday, which could lead to an emergency rate cut amid growing effects of the new coronavirus outbreak and turmoil on the financial markets.
"Discussions are now being held among monetary policy board members on the need for an emergency board meeting," the BOK official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
Most Saved
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
S. Korea reports 114 new virus cases, total now at 7,869