(LEAD) BOK's board members in discussion over possible rate cut: official
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details, additional information, background)
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) is now discussing holding an emergency meeting of its monetary policy board, a bank official said Friday, which could lead to an emergency rate cut amid growing effects of the new coronavirus outbreak and turmoil on the financial markets.
"Discussions are now being held among monetary policy board members on the need for an emergency board meeting," the BOK official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
The meeting, if held, will likely be aimed at slashing the key rate.
In its latest rate-setting meeting, held Feb. 27, the seven-member board voted 5-2 to keep the base rate steady at 1.25 percent, despite growing concerns over the economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.
On the same day, the BOK had slashed its growth estimate for the local economy to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent.
An emergency meeting would also follow an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which marked the first of its kind in more than a decade.
The U.S. Fed slashed its own base rate by 50 basis points to a range of 1 to 1.25 percent in its emergency Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting last week.
The Fed is widely expected to further slash its base rate at its regular FOMC meeting, slated to be held next week.
The BOK board's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for April 9.
