(2nd LD) BOK in discussion over possible emergency meeting for rate cut: official
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank is now discussing holding an emergency meeting of its monetary policy board, a bank official said Friday, that, if held, would likely lead to a much-anticipated rate cut amid growing signs of economic turmoil caused by the new coronavirus outbreak and a virus-panic rout on the financial market.
"Discussions are now being held among monetary policy board members on the need for an emergency board meeting," the BOK official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
The meeting, if held, will likely be aimed at slashing the key rate.
In its latest rate-setting meeting, held Feb. 27, the seven-member board voted 5-2 to keep the base rate steady at 1.25 percent, despite growing concerns over the economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.
On the same day, the BOK had slashed its growth estimate for the local economy to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent.
The BOK board had said industry-specific support measures would be more effective in addressing problems caused by the spread of COVID-19, insisting the outbreak had yet to cause any permanent damage or changes to the country's economic fundamentals.
The virus, however, has since spread far more rapidly, causing far more serious problems than earlier anticipated.
The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic.
"The ongoing crisis is expected to have a greater impact than other epidemics in the past in that COVID-19 is spreading to other countries, while China currently is the world's largest trading and tourism exchange country and plays a critical role in the global supply chain," the BOK said in a report released Thursday.
Many economic institutions believe the virus outbreak may slow South Korea's economic growth down to as low as 1.1 percent this year.
Such an outlook is leading to daily crashes in the local stock market.
The country's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 73.94 points or 3.87 percent Thursday to close at 1,834.33, the lowest since Aug. 24, 2015.
The index again lost over 6 percent as of 10 a.m. Friday.
After an emergency meeting, held earlier in the day, the BOK said it will "actively take measures" necessary to stabilize the local financial markets.
"The Bank of Korea plans to actively use its policy measures to stabilize the financial market as the volatility in the local financial and foreign exchange markets is expanding due to the impact from the spread of COVID-19," it said in a released statement.
An emergency meeting would also follow an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which marked the first of its kind in more than a decade.
The U.S. Fed slashed its own base rate by 50 basis points to a range of 1 to 1.25 percent in its emergency Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting last week.
The Fed is widely expected to further slash its base rate at its regular FOMC meeting, slated to be held next week.
The BOK board's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for April 9.
