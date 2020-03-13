(LEAD) Stock short selling in S. Korea hits yearly high
(ATTN: ADDS stock data in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Stock short selling in South Korea soared to a yearly high on increased global financial uncertainties, bourse data showed Friday, sparking controversy among individual investors over an "unfair game."
According to the data compiled by bourse operator Korea Exchange (KRX), the daily short selling volume averaged 1.09 trillion won (US$891.8 billion) as of Thursday's closing. The tally replaced the previous record of 1.08 trillion won in only four days.
The rapid growth in short selling is largely attributed to foreign investors, who traded as much as 753.1 billion won, up 78.6 percent from the previous session's close. On the same day, institutional investors' short selling dropped by 41.7 billion won to 323.7 billion won.
Stock short selling is a trading technique in which investors sell stocks they borrowed on the belief that share prices will fall in the near future. The more stock prices fall, the more profit they get.
Short selling soared Thursday as the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) tumbled 2.78 percent to close at 1,834.33.
Short selling has been a source of complaint for individual investors with limited leverage, while being favored by offshore and institutional investors as a convenient investment tool.
Of the entire short selling volume of 103.5 trillion won in 2019, foreign investors took up about 62.8 percent, followed by institutions with 36.1 percent. Individuals accounted for only 1.1 percent.
South Korea's financial regulator announced on Friday that all stock short selling will be banned for six months from Monday in an attempt to stabilize the stock market amid uncertainties over the new coronavirus outbreak.
The move came just two days after the authorities temporarily eased requirements for the designation of certain shares subject to a possible ban on short selling.
On Thursday, the authorities banned short selling of stocks of 95 companies, including Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Kumho Tire Co., until March 26.
Foreigners' massive selling spree since March 5, valued at 5.82 trillion won, also fanned the move. On Friday alone, they offloaded a net 1.24 trillion won worth of local stocks.
Amid the selling binge, the KOSPI sank 3.43 percent to close at 1,771.44 points on Friday, after touching an intraday low of 1,680.60 points.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 110 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,979
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
(4th LD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea