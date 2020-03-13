(6th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases

Seoul's tally of confirmed cases officially rose by 13 to 225, with at least 74 cases linked to the Guro call center and another 14 cases linked to Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in Eunpyeong Ward. Another 13 cases in Seoul came from an apartment building in Seongdong Ward, and six more people were confirmed infected at a venture startup company in Gwanak Ward in the southern part of the city. The company has 20 employees, and local health officials say some 35 people may have come into contact with those infected.