No. of coronavirus cases in military remains unchanged at 38
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among service personnel for the second straight day on Friday, with the total number of infections remaining unchanged at 38, the defense ministry said.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 were in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, it said.
The numbers include seven personnel -- three in the Army and four in the Air Force -- who have fully recovered from the new virus.
Around 2,660 service members are currently quarantined in a preventive measure. Of them, 150 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China, the ministry said.
As of midnight, South Korea had reported 7,979 confirmed cases of the novel virus, including 67 deaths.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 110 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,979
-
5
(4th LD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea