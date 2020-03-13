Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Parasite' tops 300 bln won in worldwide revenues

All Headlines 10:45 March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" has topped 300 billion won (US$245 million) in worldwide ticket sales, industry data showed Friday.

According to the data by Box Office Mojo, a U.S. film revenues tracker, the black comedy film earned $253.5 million in the world, including $72.6 million in South Korea and $52.8 million in the United States.

Released stateside in October last year, "Parasite" is the fourth-highest grossing foreign film in the U.S., following "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000) with $128.1 million, "Life Is Beautiful" (1997) with $57.2 million and "Hero" (2002) with $53.7 million.

In Japan, the film has raked up a cumulative $38.4 million to become the biggest hit of any Korean film in the country since it was released in December.

Director Bong Joon-ho's seventh feature film revolves around two families, one rich and one poor, who become entangled, leading to a series of unexpected violent mishaps.

It won four Oscar titles, including best picture at this year's Academy Awards, following the top prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

A scene from "Parasite" provided by CJ Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

