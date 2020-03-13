Baseball clubs training for new season, not knowing when it will begin

"The coronavirus is in the U.S. as well, and I wanted to be here with the team and prepare for the season," Flexen said Wednesday at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, as the Bears resumed their training after two days of break. "It's just about continuing to build and progress and be ready for the season. And whenever the KBO decides we're going to start, (we want to) make sure we're 100 percent ready for it."

