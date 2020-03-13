Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Court dismisses bail request by ex-justice minister's wife

All Headlines 12:04 March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday turned down a request for bail by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, who has been detained in relation to allegations over academic fraud and financial wrongdoings.

The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the request by Cho's wife Chung Kyung-sim, citing the possibility of her destroying evidence. The court also said there is "no valid reason" to grant the bail.

Chung had asked for the bail, citing her poor health condition and the need to better defend herself in the ongoing trial.

With the court's decision, Chung is expected to remain in detention until May. She has been detained since October and was indicted the following month.

A composite image of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife Chung Kyung-sim, against a file photo of a court (Yonhap)


