S. Korea temporarily bans stock short selling
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday announced a temporary ban on stock short selling for six months amid a market rout triggered by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The Financial Services Commission said the six-month ban will affect all listed firms, starting from Monday.
It added the duration of the ban may also be extended depending on future conditions.
The move follows similar steps taken earlier in other major markets hit by the spread of COVID-19, including Italy and Spain.
The temporary ban marks the third of its kind in South Korea. The country last prohibited short selling in 2011.
The FSC earlier decided to only tighten regulations on short selling, allowing easier and quicker designation of shares subject to a temporary ban on short selling while also extending the duration of temporary bans to two weeks from the previous one day.
Stock markets crashed around the globe as the World Health Organization declared the ongoing spread of COVID-19 a pandemic and the U.S. stock market and others suffered a headlong fall amid growing concerns over the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus.
Seoul's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped to a near five-year low Thursday after tumbling 3.87 percent.
It closed 3.43 percent lower again Friday after recovering from more than an 8 percent plunge earlier in the day.
On Thursday, stock short selling reached a yearly high of 1.09 trillion won (US$893 million).
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 110 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,979
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
(4th LD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea