KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 95,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 36,500 DN 5,550
Doosan Bobcat 21,100 DN 3,200
CJ 63,700 DN 5,100
JWPHARMA 23,000 DN 2,750
ORION 96,300 DN 300
PanOcean 3,200 DN 410
MANDO 22,100 DN 2,200
SK Innovation 86,500 DN 5,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 40,800 DN 3,250
ShinhanGroup 27,500 DN 1,600
HITEJINRO 24,850 DN 1,550
Yuhan 208,000 DN 6,000
SLCORP 11,900 DN 750
CJ LOGISTICS 122,000 DN 10,000
SamsungF&MIns 167,500 DN 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,000 DN 1,700
Kogas 21,750 DN 2,100
DSINFRA 3,140 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,100 DN 1,300
SsangyongMtr 1,550 DN 25
INNOCEAN 56,100 DN 2,200
Youngone Corp 24,150 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,035 DN 340
KAL 20,600 DN 1,100
SKNetworks 4,635 DN 275
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,300 UP 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,200 DN 1,400
Nongshim 244,000 DN 12,500
KISWire 14,600 DN 400
Hanchem 82,900 DN 4,300
POONGSAN 17,300 DN 1,450
LG HAUSYS 36,450 DN 1,850
LOTTE 25,650 DN 1,500
AK Holdings 19,500 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,000 DN 540
POSCO 171,000 DN 7,000
BoryungPharm 10,500 DN 700
L&L 9,440 DN 1,110
