KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 87,200 DN 7,800
AmoreG 52,600 DN 2,500
Ottogi 463,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 136,000 DN 6,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 21,050 DN 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 3,295 DN 125
SAMSUNG SDS 152,000 DN 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 57,600 DN 4,300
SK 158,000 DN 6,000
Hanon Systems 9,200 DN 340
DB INSURANCE 30,350 DN 2,150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY210 50 DN1300
SamsungElec 49,950 DN 850
NHIS 8,810 DN 360
LGInt 8,760 DN 590
CUCKOO 84,600 DN 4,400
LIG Nex1 21,350 DN 1,400
LG Corp. 60,800 DN 1,600
LS 30,400 DN 1,750
SKCHEM 52,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA LIFE 1,160 DN 65
HyundaiMipoDock 27,850 DN 2,500
SK hynix 82,500 DN 300
SKC 43,250 DN 2,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,510 DN 290
KSOE 80,900 DN 8,200
KPIC 81,200 DN 4,800
CHONGKUNDANG 78,500 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 5,000 DN 400
SBC 8,490 DN 580
COSMAX 66,500 DN 1,400
GC Corp 110,000 0
DongkukStlMill 3,745 DN 140
Donga Socio Holdings 76,700 DN 3,100
LotteFood 275,500 DN 21,000
HyundaiElev 47,000 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 634,000 DN 61,000
SsangyongCement 4,880 UP 60
ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 400
GS E&C 20,750 DN 1,400
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 483 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 6,767
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(8th LD) S. Korea hits back with countermeasures in response to Tokyo's entry restrictions
-
4
S. Korea reports 483 new virus cases, total now at 6,767
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to apply enhanced quarantine on arrivals from 5 European countries
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 110 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,979
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
(4th LD) Trump says U.S. may reevaluate travel warning on S. Korea