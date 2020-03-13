KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 21,700 DN 1,450
Hansae 10,800 DN 450
CJ CGV 21,400 DN 1,150
DAEWOONG PHARM 88,400 UP 4,400
SamsungHvyInd 4,355 DN 625
SYC 31,150 DN 2,800
Shinsegae 227,000 DN 14,500
Huchems 15,500 DN 950
LOTTE Fine Chem 29,000 DN 1,900
DongwonF&B 176,000 DN 6,000
DWS 20,000 DN 1,400
Handsome 20,200 DN 1,350
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,500 DN 7,500
KiaMtr 28,850 DN 1,650
GKL 14,600 DN 850
DAEKYO 3,945 DN 240
Binggrae 47,300 DN 4,000
DONGSUH 15,700 DN 50
KCC 145,000 DN 8,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,500 DN 850
SGBC 27,400 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 498,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE Himart 16,150 DN 1,850
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S215000 DN15000
HyundaiEng&Const 28,250 DN 1,450
KOLMAR KOREA 35,000 DN 2,400
OCI 37,450 DN 3,800
IlyangPharm 28,950 UP 6,650
HYUNDAI WIA 28,500 DN 1,550
LF 10,600 DN 900
HanmiPharm 240,500 DN 19,000
FOOSUNG 6,000 DN 460
GS Retail 31,200 DN 800
Hyosung 65,900 UP 100
JW HOLDINGS 4,350 DN 310
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,200 DN 900
DB HiTek 20,950 DN 1,200
DSME 16,950 DN 1,450
HANWHA AEROSPACE 22,050 DN 1,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9960 DN190
