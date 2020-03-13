KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DaeduckElec 7,640 DN 390
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 36,200 DN 2,800
MERITZ SECU 3,040 DN 215
SK Discovery 18,000 DN 1,500
HtlShilla 75,100 DN 3,900
SamsungElecMech 111,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,500 DN 4,800
KorZinc 374,000 DN 5,500
HDC HOLDINGS 7,840 DN 670
NamyangDairy 367,000 DN 8,000
Hanwha 17,000 DN 1,050
S-Oil 56,900 DN 2,100
LG Innotek 105,500 DN 7,500
IS DONGSEO 22,300 DN 1,900
BukwangPharm 16,600 UP 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,450 DN 3,000
NAVER 166,000 DN 500
GCH Corp 16,700 DN 400
Mobis 171,500 DN 8,500
KIH 54,800 DN 2,200
Hyundai M&F INS 18,150 DN 700
UNID 32,500 DN 1,950
KorElecTerm 26,150 DN 2,150
KEPCO 19,550 DN 1,000
SamsungSecu 31,400 DN 850
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,100 DN 2,050
SKTelecom 197,000 DN 14,500
S&T MOTIV 30,600 DN 1,650
DaelimInd 63,200 DN 2,900
COWAY 64,100 DN 5,000
IBK 7,450 DN 460
BGF 3,875 DN 240
SamsungEng 11,100 DN 800
SAMSUNG C&T 93,700 DN 3,600
KT 21,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,800 DN 750
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,950 DN 1,700
KT&G 79,100 DN 400
Kangwonland 21,250 DN 800
