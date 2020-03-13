KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194500 UP3000
Kakao 159,000 DN 2,000
HankookShellOil 229,000 DN 11,000
Hanmi Science 25,900 DN 1,800
CheilWorldwide 16,300 DN 1,150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 277,500 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 53,600 DN 4,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,850 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 222,000 DN 13,000
DHICO 3,105 DN 170
LGH&H 1,140,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 340,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 14,900 DN 1,350
LGELECTRONICS 52,500 DN 3,000
Celltrion 170,500 DN 2,000
LG Display 11,300 DN 800
S-1 85,700 UP 2,800
HYUNDAILIVART 7,280 DN 710
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 101,000 DN 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,100 DN 850
AMOREPACIFIC 151,000 DN 4,000
DWEC 3,280 DN 240
Donga ST 80,400 DN 2,000
KBFinancialGroup 32,900 DN 550
NamhaeChem 5,730 DN 430
HYOSUNG HEAVY 13,150 DN 2,550
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,800 DN 4,200
KOLON IND 26,300 DN 3,050
Fila Holdings 30,150 DN 2,300
BNK Financial Group 4,795 DN 295
emart 104,500 DN 6,500
NCsoft 641,000 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 456,500 DN 26,500
WooriFinancialGroup 7,770 DN 450
Hanssem 56,300 DN 1,900
Netmarble 91,800 UP 4,800
GS 35,850 DN 2,250
Daesang 15,850 DN 850
TONGYANG 1,030 DN 90
HDC-OP 14,350 DN 400
(END)
-
1
