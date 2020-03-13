S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 13, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 March 13, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.073 1.022 +5.1
3-year TB 1.149 1.062 +8.7
10-year TB 1.570 1.387 +18.3
2-year MSB 1.115 1.058 +5.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.810 1.707 +10.3
91-day CD 1.390 1.390 0.0
(END)
