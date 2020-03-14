Korean-language dailies

-- 'Coronavirus chaos' in stock market, Moon declares emergency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Daily 'coronavirus bomb' hammers global stock market (Kookmin Daily)

-- Manufacturing, consumption, finance all ailing due to coronavirus (Donga llbo)

-- Pandemic causes finance market panic, gov't bans short stock selling (Segye Times)

-- Stock market sees free fall; investors sell off stocks, bonds, gold (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Coronavirus sends secondary shockwave through financial market, short selling banned for 6 months (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Global stock market sustains series of shocks (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Collapse virus' infects stock markets (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Investors sell off stocks, bonds, gold (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- World on standstill, 'depression fear' engulfs financial market (Korea Economic Daily)

