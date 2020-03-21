Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Distorting voice of voters, 'satellite party' to hurt political rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. sees explosion of virus cases, bans overseas travels (Kookmin Daily)
-- China with 5 mln, U.S. with 3.5 mln; Global unemployment tsunami (Donga llbo)
-- Stop weekend outings, religious events; best consideration for others (Segye Times)
-- Italy's death toll surpasses China's (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to release cash into market, but can i get my turn? 'Grassroots economy' faces worries (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Previously in tears, Byun Hee-soo now smiles (Hankyoreh)
-- Financial market rebounds with 'currency swap vaccine,' but too early to feel safe (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stocks, Korean won improve sharply on Korea-U.S. currency swap deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unemployment crisis triggered by coronavirus looms over world (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Stocks, currency rebound on currency swap deal (Korea Times)
