(URGENT) S. Korea reports 107 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 8,086

All Headlines 10:03 March 14, 2020
Jeju International Airport on Jeju Island is almost empty on March 14, 2020, as South Korea struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Yonhap)


