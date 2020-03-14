Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 March 14, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Incheon 08/00 Cloudy 30
Suwon 09/-3 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 11/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 11/-3 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 12/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 11/-2 Sunny 10
Gwangju 11/-1 Sunny 10
Jeju 10/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/01 Sunny 0
Busan 13/03 Sunny 0
(END)
