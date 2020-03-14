Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

March 14, 2020

SEOUL, Mar. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Incheon 08/00 Cloudy 30

Suwon 09/-3 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 11/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 12/00 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 11/-2 Sunny 10

Gwangju 11/-1 Sunny 10

Jeju 10/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/01 Sunny 0

Busan 13/03 Sunny 0
