UNC: 3 fires in DMZ extinguished after communication with N. Korea
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) extinguished three fires that erupted in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas over the past week after communicating with North Korea, the UNC said Saturday.
"Unfortunately, bush fire season is upon us, with three fires in the DMZ this past week," the UNC said on its Facebook account.
"However, swift coordination between UNC & the ROK government enabled us to facilitate successful helicopter fire-fighting operations. This included necessary communication with DPRK counterparts," the UNC said, referring to North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The Facebook message indicates that the UNC gave a prior notice to North Korea for its helicopter dispatch inside the DMZ as mandated under their truce agreement governing the military buffer zone.
