(2nd LD) 131 countries, territories restricting entry from virus-hit S. Korea
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- A total of 131 countries and territories were imposing an entry ban or stricter quarantine procedures for travelers from coronavirus-hit South Korea on Saturday, the foreign ministry said.
As of 6 p.m., 57 countries and territories were planning to bar or were barring the entry of travelers who have visited South Korea during the previous two weeks at least, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Denmark was moved to this list after adopting a temporary entry ban for all foreigners for the next four weeks. Previously, the country had recommended 14-day self-isolation for people coming in from South Korea's two regions hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cyprus will also impose an entry ban for all foreigners from Sunday 1 p.m., with some exceptions applied to diplomats and others with essential reasons.
Uzbekistan was banning entry for nationals of several virus-affected countries including South Korea, China and Italy, as well as foreigners who have been in those countries in the past two weeks.
Ukraine will bar the entry of all foreigners on Sunday.
Starting early next week, the Czech Republic will block entry for all foreigners -- except for those with long-stay visas or work permits, who will be subjected to a mandatory isolation for two weeks.
Six countries and territories were enforcing an entry ban on people from parts of Korea -- primarily Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province -- where the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred.
The number of countries and territories imposing stricter quarantine procedures, such as a 14-day quarantine at designated facilities, stood at 17, including 22 provinces, cities and autonomous regions in China.
Eritrea in East Africa was added to this list as it was quarantining visitors from South Korea and a few other countries.
Hong Kong was now among the 51 countries and territories planning to adopt or adopting a quarantine and stricter immigration controls for people flying in from South Korea.
The semi-autonomous Chinese territory will lift its entry ban for Koreans and will put them under 14-day isolation, starting Tuesday. If the visitor is from either Daegu or North Gyeongsang, he or she will face a two-week quarantine at a designated facility.
Brazil now recommends all incoming passengers undergo a seven-day home quarantine. Belize, a coastal nation in Central America, also asks foreigners from South Korea, China, France and other virus-affected countries to go into isolation.
On Saturday, South Korea's infection caseload reached 8,086, up 107 from the previous day. It was the third day in a row that the daily new infection tally was in the 100s in South Korea.
