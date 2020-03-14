S. Korean player in French football league diagnosed with coronavirus: reports
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean player in the second division French football league has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports from the European country said.
The French paper L'Equipe and other outlets said Friday (local time) that Suk Hyun-jun of ESTAC Troyes has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Another player in the club's junior academy tested positive for the virus, and both will be quarantined at home, reports added.
The club announced that two of their players have been diagnosed without identifying them, though media reports said Suk was confirmed as one of the two.
According to L'Equipe, Suk is the first France-based pro football player to test positive for COVID-19.
Suk, 28, has spent his entire club career outside his native country. He has played in the Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Hungary and France. This is his second tour of duty with Troyes.
Along with all other major European leagues, the French league has ground to a halt amid the spread of the virus in Europe.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 274 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,041
-
4
Shim Eun-kyung wins best actress at Japanese academy awards
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
5
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
N. Korea may be ready to test more advanced ICBM: U.S. general
-
2
Speculation grows N.K. leader has been away from Pyongyang for weeks
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 107 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 8,086
-
5
(URGENT) Seoul temporarily bans stock short-selling for 6 months amid virus-triggered market rout