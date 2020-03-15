Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 March 15, 2020

SEOUL, Mar. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/02 Sleet 30

Incheon 07/04 Sunny 30

Suwon 08/00 Sunny 30

Cheongju 10/01 Sleet 20

Daejeon 10/02 Sleet 20

Chuncheon 09/-2 Sleet 20

Gangneung 11/04 Sunny 70

Jeonju 11/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/03 Cloudy 30

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 13/01 Sunny 20

Busan 13/05 Cloudy 10

(END)

