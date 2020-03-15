Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 March 15, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/02 Sleet 30
Incheon 07/04 Sunny 30
Suwon 08/00 Sunny 30
Cheongju 10/01 Sleet 20
Daejeon 10/02 Sleet 20
Chuncheon 09/-2 Sleet 20
Gangneung 11/04 Sunny 70
Jeonju 11/02 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/03 Cloudy 30
Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 13/01 Sunny 20
Busan 13/05 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
Most Saved
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
5
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
Speculation grows N.K. leader has been away from Pyongyang for weeks
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases continue to slow, cluster infections still worrisome
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 107 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 8,086
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus