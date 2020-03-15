S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, total infections now at 8,162
All Headlines 10:24 March 15, 2020
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus to total 8,162, marking the first time in 23 days the number of new cases has fallen below 100.
It marked the lowest daily increase in the number of patients since Feb. 21, indicating the outbreak is slowing as health authorities ramp up measures to contain cluster infections.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) also reported three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 75.
