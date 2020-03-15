N.K. nuclear negotiator appointed as ambassador to Austria
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean nuclear negotiator has been appointed to replace a son-in-law of the country's national founder Kim Il-sung as ambassador to Austria, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
Choe Kang-il, acting director-general of the Foreign Ministry's North American affairs bureau, has been involved in nuclear negotiations with the United States, including preparatory talks ahead of the second summit in Hanoi last year between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Choe was named to replace Kim Kwang-sop, the husband of Kim Kyong-jin, a half-sister of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, according to the KCNA. The former envoy has been in the position for 27 years since his appointment in 1993.
The KCNA also confirmed that Ju Won-chol, a diplomat well versed in European affairs, has replaced Kim Pyong-il, a half-brother of late leader Kim Jong-il, as ambassador to Czech Republic.
It also reported that Ambassador to Britain Choe Il has been appointed as ambassador to Poland.
(END)
