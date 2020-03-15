Go to Contents Go to Navigation

WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus

All Headlines 13:38 March 15, 2020

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the World Health Organization has called on K-pop superband BTS and others to join the organization's hand-washing campaign "SafeHands" challenge to help curb the new coronavirus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on his Twitter account Saturday that he nominated BTS and three others to "take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us!"

"Together, we can beat #COVID19!" he tweeted.

The WHO chief earlier filed a two-minute video on Twitter that contains the 11 steps of washing hands recommended by his agency.

Tedros has called on several celebrities, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and U.S. actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, to join "SafeHands."

This image, captured from the Twitter account of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, shows his message calling on BTS and others to join the "SafeHands" challenge over the new coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


