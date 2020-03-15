National security advisers of S. Korea, U.S. discuss coronavirus response in phone talks
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart Robert O'Brien on Sunday and discussed ways of cooperation to tackle the new coronavirus, the presidential office said Sunday.
In particular, Chung explained President Moon Jae-in's proposal to hold a special video teleconference among the leaders of the Group of 20 nations and asked O'Brien to relay the offer to U.S. President Donald Trump, Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
Moon proposed the idea during his phone talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, stressing the need for international cooperation on health care, hygiene and finance at the G-20 level.
O'Brien was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae that Moon's idea is a good proposal and Trump may review discussing it at next week's video teleconference among the leaders of the Group of Seven.
Moon's office said it hoped the proposed G-20 meeting could be held so that Seoul will share its experience of quarantine measures and contribute to discussing ways to overcome the global economic crisis.
The Korean government is also pushing for a similar video teleconference with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three -- South Korea, China and Japan -- to discuss joint responses to the coronavirus.
