Korean-language dailies

-- Coronavirus likely to be one of key factors in next month's elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Spain imposes lockdown, France closes cafes and restaurants over coronavirus (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea pushes for fever checks and other special measures for all arrivals over coronavirus (Donga llbo)

-- Experts say S. Korea needs to push for rate cuts and quantitative easing to tide over economic crisis (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Companies are in desperate need of liquidity (Segye Times)

-- Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, cafes close; Europe comes to halt over coronavirus (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Poll shows former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party has 50.5 percent of support, followed by former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition United Future Party, with 30.2 percent for parliamentary seat in Jongno district in central Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Credit ratings of companies expected to be lowered over coronavirus (Hankyoreh)

-- Leaders of G-7 countries to hold teleconference Monday over coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Small and medium companies feared to face bankruptcy due to lack of orders at home and abroad (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. and Europe shut down over coronavirus, S. Korean companies have no place to sell their products (Korea Economic Daily)

