S. Korea expands special quarantine procedures to arrivals from all European countries
All Headlines 09:10 March 16, 2020
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expanded its special quarantine procedures to arrivals from all European countries Monday over concerns about imported cases of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said.
The special screening measures at airports began to be applied to people coming from all European countries, up from the previous six -- Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands -- at 12 a.m.
South Korea is also implementing similar measures for arrivals from China, Japan and Iran.
