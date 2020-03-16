Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 March 16, 2020
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-2 Sunny 10
Incheon 07/-2 Sunny 10
Suwon 09/-3 Sunny 10
Cheongju 11/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 11/-3 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 10/-3 Sunny 0
Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 10/-3 Sunny 10
Gwangju 12/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 10/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 12/00 Sunny 0
Busan 12/02 Sunny 0
(END)
