Monday's weather forecast

March 16, 2020

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-2 Sunny 10

Incheon 07/-2 Sunny 10

Suwon 09/-3 Sunny 10

Cheongju 11/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 11/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 10/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 10/-3 Sunny 10

Gwangju 12/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 10/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 12/00 Sunny 0

Busan 12/02 Sunny 0

