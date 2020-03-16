Investors rush for stock funds amid market crash, hoping for rebound
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Investors injected more cash into equity funds as they expect a market rebound following volatility caused by the spreading coronavirus outbreak, data showed Monday.
According to data compiled by market tracker FnGuide, the average yield of 961 domestic stock investment funds with a net asset value of 1 billion won (US$821,000) or more grew 2.3 trillion won to 56.2 trillion won in the one-month period to Friday.
The monthly inflow is far larger than the net inflow of 1.4 trillion won in the last three months and 1.8 trillion won in the past 12-month period.
The recent hike in the stock funds marks a stark contrast with the monthly average loss of 19.36 percent. The monthly average return for active funds stood at minus 17.63 percent, comparing with the index funds' minus 20.21 percent.
The largest 34.31 percent loss was incurred by a fund that tracks the KOSPI 200, the basket of 200 blue chip firms' shares listed on the main bourse. From Feb. 13 to March 13, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged as much as 20.67 percent amid fears that COVID-19 will severely undermine the already struggling global economy.
The ongoing stock funds fever has shown an increasing similarity with individual investors' aggressive appetite for stocks on hopes of a major rebound in stock prices.
However, brokerage experts warn that stock prices may stay low longer than they expect, as the impact of the pandemic is still subject to high levels of uncertainty.
From March 5-13, individual investors net bought about 4.78 trillion won worth of local stocks. During this period, the KOSPI and the secondary Kosdaq dropped 13.98 percent and 18.35 percent, respectively, incurring heavy losses.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
5
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
3
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon declares virus-hit Daegu, part of North Gyeongsang Province as special disaster zones
-
5
Tougher coronavirus quarantine procedures under way for visitors from 5 European nations