Hyundai Heavy clinches 400 bln-won deal to build 1 frigate
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's largest shipbuilder in terms of the value of orders last year, said Monday that it has won a 400 billion-won (US$330 million) order to build one frigate for the South Korean Navy.
Under the deal with South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Hyundai Heavy will deliver the 3,500-ton ship by 2024 to the country's Navy.
The deal is for the first of six new 3,500-ton frigate vessels to be delivered to the Navy.
The ship -- 129 meters long and 15 meters wide -- will have a maximum speed of 30 knots.
"We are very delighted to be awarded the detailed design and construction of the new frigate," Senior Executive Vice President Sang Hoon-mam, chief operating officer of the naval and special ship business unit at Hyundai Heavy, said in comments provided by the company.
The ship will be equipped with a four-sided fixed multi-function phased array radar capable of 360-degree omnidirectional detection, tracking and engagement, which will significantly enhance anti-air defense capability.
The ship will also adopt a hybrid propulsion system designed to avoid detection by submarines, and it can operate at high speeds using gas turbine in case of emergency, which will enhance its operational capabilities, according to Hyundai Heavy.
