Military reports no additional case of new virus for 5th day
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among service personnel for the fifth straight day Monday, with the total number of infections remaining unchanged at 38.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 were in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps, and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, the defense ministry said.
The numbers include 12 personnel -- eight in the Army and four in the Air Force -- who have fully recovered from the new virus.
Around 2,150 service members are currently quarantined in a preventive measure. Of them, some 150 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China, the ministry said.
As of midnight, South Korea had reported 8,236 confirmed cases of the novel virus, including 75 deaths.
