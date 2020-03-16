(2nd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in last 5 paras; CHANGES figure from 124 to 129 in paras 4, 10)
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Another cluster transmission of the new coronavirus has infected 40 followers of a protestant church in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, municipal government said Monday, raising an alarm bell on the steady spread of cluster infections in the capital area.
The city government of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, said 40 members of the River of Grace Community Church, including the pastor and his wife, have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Sunday service about a week ago.
Six other people who had come into contact with the infected church members have also been confirmed as coronavirus patients, it noted.
The Seongnam church became the second-largest cluster of infections in the capital area after a Seoul insurance call center, which has so far reported 129 infections.
According to Seongnam officials, coronavirus infections of the church's pastor, wife and other members who attended the same service on March 8 have been confirmed over the past week.
The city government made the announcement after testing all of the church's 135 followers, including about 90 who attended the March 8 service.
The Seongnam church case came after several cluster infections have been recently reported across the Seoul metropolitan area amid a steep decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea, as well as in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province at the center of the nation's coronavirus outbreak.
South Korea on Monday reported 74 new cases of the coronavirus to total 8,236, marking the second consecutive day the number of new cases has fallen below 100.
Authorities, however, are still on high alert over new clusters of infections, including at a call center in Seoul's Guro district and the country's government complex in the administrative city of Sejong.
A total of 129 cases in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province have been linked to the Guro call center, while the oceans ministry based in the central city of Sejong, around 130 kilometers south of Seoul, has reported 27 confirmed cases.
According to Seoul's metropolitan government, a cluster infection originating from a church and an internet cafe in Dongdaemun Ward has also infected 24 people.
Seoul has so far reported a little over 250 confirmed cases, while Gyeonggi Province's coronavirus patients have topped 230.
The authorities have urged local churches and other religious organizations to refrain from holding physical worship services, but some of them have failed to heed the request.
Lee Jae-myung, governor of Gyeonggi Province, met with the province's religious leaders on Feb. 28 to encourage online worship services to help curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Seongnam's River of Grace Community Church, however, went ahead with its Sunday services on March 1 and 8.
The church, located on parts of the third and fourth floors of a commercial building, has announced a two-week shutdown from last Monday to this coming Sunday.
Most of the building's stores, including a restaurant, cafe and hospital, have also temporarily suspended business after the mass infection of the church followers was reported.
Its neighbors say around 100 followers used to pack the church's chapel on the third floor occupying about 100 square meters every Sunday, adding the place was also frequented by 20 to 30 followers on weekdays.
"All large-scale churches in Seongnam have suspended physical worship services, but the River of Grace Community Church had pushed ahead with its Sunday gathering for two weeks, despite protests from neighbors," a Seongnam resident said.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon told reporters Monday that most religious organizations have temporarily shifted to online services in accordance with the government's request, but 33 percent of churches in the city are still carrying on with offline services.
"There has been an increasing number of cases where office workers become infected while attending church services," Park said, again urging local churches to avoid physical worship services.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
5
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
3
Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church