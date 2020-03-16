Airlines to apply no fuel surcharges on int'l routes in April
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean airlines will apply no fuel surcharges on international routes in April to reflect declining oil prices, industry officials said Monday.
The surcharges for one-way tickets on international routes will drop to zero next month from 19,200 won (US$15) in March, an industry official said.
If the average jet fuel price on the Singapore spot market rises over $1.50 per gallon, South Korean airlines are allowed to impose fuel surcharges starting one month later.
Jet fuel prices averaged $1.34 per gallon on the Singapore exchange between Feb. 16 and March 15, down from $1.62 a gallon a month earlier, the officials said.
If jet fuel prices drop below the threshold, no surcharge is collected. There are 10 levels of surcharges, depending on the length of the route.
Local airlines have suspended most of their flights on long-haul routes due to a sharp decline in travel demand amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
